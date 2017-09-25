SBI launches chatbot to help customers in banking activities

Artificial intelligence banking platform today said it has launched an AI-powered chat assistant for State Bank of India to addresses customer enquiries.



The chat assistant, known as Intelligent Assistant, or SIA, will help customers with everyday banking tasks just like a bank representative, the company said in a statement.



" is a revolution in the banking industry. It is set to disrupt the way and customers interact," founder and CEO Srinivas Njay said.has been set up to handle nearly 10,000 enquiries per second, or 864 million in a day, which is nearly 25% of the queries processed by Google every day." will enhance customer service several notches above. Payjo's expertise in the conversational banking domain helped us build as a superior in the global banking space."We look forward to taking and simplifying the customer's lives on multiple customer interaction platforms in partnership with Payjo," chief technology officer Shiv Kumar Bhasin said.With SIA, the bank will reduce significant operational expenditure over time.Currently, can address enquiries on banking products and services.It is trained with a large set of knowledge and is adept at answering frequently asked questions as well.

