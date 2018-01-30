SBI Life Insurance Q3 standalone net rises 21% to Rs 2.3 billion

Life Company today reported 21 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 2.3028 billion for the third quarter ended December 2017 on healthy premium income. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 1.9043 billion in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal 2016-17. Total income of the life insurer increased to Rs 97.2 billion during the quarter against Rs 60.6 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal, Life said in a regulatory filing. The of the company grew nearly 30 per cent to Rs 67.8 billion in the October-December quarter of 2017-18, from Rs 52.4 billion earned in the same period of 2016-17. Life said the increase in was primarily due to increase in retail new business premium and also due to increase in renewal premium from retail business. The (AUM) grew by 23 per cent to Rs 1.1163 trillion as on December 31, 2017, from Rs 907.2 billion on December 31, 2016. Among other key parameters, the new business APE (annual premium equivalent) grew 41.9 per cent in the third quarter of this fiscal, individual rated premium rose 38.2 per cent, renewal premium grew 31.6 per cent and total premium increased 29.5 per cent. "For the third quarter of 2017-18, private market share and total market share in terms of individual rated premium was 24.8 per cent and 14.3 per cent, respectively," Life said. Solvency ratio, which is the the ratio of available solvency margin to the required solvency margin, stood at 2.06 per cent at the end of third quarter of the fiscal, against 2.09 per cent a year ago during the same period. Life is a joint venture between (SBI)and Cardif SA, which has a widespread network of 814 branches across the country. The company's stock was down 1.78 per cent at Rs 670.20 on BSE.

