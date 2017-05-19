SBI Q4 net more than doubles to Rs 2,815 cr

Bank had registered a standalone net profit of Rs 1,263 crore in the same period a year ago

The country's largest lender on Friday reported more than doubling of its net profit at Rs 2,814.82 crore for the March quarter.



The public sector had registered a standalone net profit of Rs 1,263.81 crore in the same period a year ago.



However, for the year ended March 2017, SBI's consolidated net profit declined by about 98 per cent to Rs 241.23 crore from Rs 12,224.59 crore at the end of 2015-16.



Total on a standalone basis for the March quarter increased 7.8 per cent to Rs 57,720 crore from Rs 53,526.97 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a filing.



Gross non-performing assets rose to 6.9 per cent in January-March 2017 from 6.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2015-16.



However, net NPA declined to 3.71 per cent as against 3.81 per cent a year ago.



For the full fiscal, total increased by 9.2 per cent to Rs 2,98,640.45 crore from Rs 2,73,461.13 crore at the end of 2015-16.



Press Trust of India