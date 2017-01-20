SBI raises Rs 5,681 cr by issuing preference shares to govt

Shares were issued at a price of Rs 269.59 per unit of face value of Re 1 each

of (SBI) on Friday raised Rs 5,680.99 crore by issuing preferential to the government.



The Committee of Directors for Capital Raising of accorded approval to allot 21.07 crore equity on preferential basis to the of India, the said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.



were issued at a price of Rs 269.59 per unit of face value of Re 1 each, including a premium of Rs 268.59 per unit for a total consideration of Rs 5,680.99 crore.



The fund infusion is part of total capital support of Rs 7,575 crore to fixed for the current financial year.



On Thursday, the Ministry asked the country's largest lender to initiate regulatory process to receive the remaining 25 per cent, or Rs 1,894 crore, capital support. The is expected to provide the remaining amount to the by March 31.



The government, in July last, had announced a total capital infusion of Rs 22,915 crore to 13 PSU banks, including SBI, PNB and IOB, in this fiscal to enhance their lending operations.



The Ministry had alloted 75 per cent of the amount initially while the rest was withheld.



"Consequent upon the above exercise, 75 per cent of the amount collected for each is being released now to provide liquidity support for lending operations as also to enable banks to raise funds from the market," Ministry had said in a statement then.



The remaining amount, to be released later is linked to performance, with particular reference to greater efficiency, growth of both credit and deposits and reduction in the cost of operations, it had said.



The funds raised by will help meet global risk norms under Basel III.



As of quarter ended December 31, 2016, the equity held by the in was at 61.1 per cent.



of closed 2.83 per cent lower at Rs 251 on BSE on Friday.



Meanwhile, another public sector lender Union of approved allotment of equity on preferential basis to of for an amount aggregating up to Rs 541 crore.



Further issue and allotment of equity on preferential basis to the of for an amount aggregating up to Rs 180 crore including premium subject to approval.



The had approved Rs 721 crore capital infusion in Union of for 2016-17 and the allotment is being done on the basis of 75 per cent in the first phase and 25 per cent in the second phase which should be complete by March 31.

Press Trust of India