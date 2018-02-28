JUST IN
SBI revises retail, bulk deposit rates up to 0.75% for various maturities

The retail deposit rates for two years to up to 10 years have been changed by 0.50 per cent to 6.50 per cent from 6 per cent

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The country's largest lender State Bank of India has revised retail and bulk deposits rates by up to 0.75 per cent for various maturities, effective today. For retail deposits, below Rs 10 million, rates have been increased by up to 0.50 per cent. For deposits maturing in one year to less than two years, rates have been raised by 0.15 per cent to 6.40 per cent from 6.25 per cent earlier. The retail deposit rates for two years to up to 10 years have been changed by 0.50 per cent to 6.50 per cent from 6 per cent. The lender revised its bulk term deposit rates for the third time in as many months. For Rs 10 million to Rs 100 million bulk deposits, maturing in one year to less than two years, the bank raised rates by 0.50 per cent from 6.25 per cent to 6.75 per cent. For deposits maturing in two to less than three years, the rates have been increased by 0.75 per cent to 6.75 per cent. For above Rs 100 million bulk deposits maturing between one year to less than two years, the rates have been raised by 0.50 per cent to 6.75 per cent. Rates for bulk deposits maturing between two to less than three years is increased by 0.75 per cent to 6.75 per cent.

First Published: Wed, February 28 2018. 16:10 IST

