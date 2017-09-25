SBI revises service charges on maintaining monthly average balance

-
In respect of the rest, it has now been decided to exempt the pensioners, beneficiaries of social benefits from the Government and accounts of Minors. Therefore, this is in addition to the already exempted categories under PMJDY accounts and Basic Savings Bank Deposit Accounts (BSBD).
For non-maintenance of MAB, the charges have also been revised downward ranging from 20% to 50% across all population groups and categories.
The charges at semi-urban and rural centres range from Rs 20 to Rs 40 and at urban and metro centres from Rs 30 to Rs 50. The revised MAB requirement and charges will become applicable from the month of October 2017.
