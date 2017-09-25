SBI revises service charges on maintaining monthly average balance





In respect of the rest, it has now been decided to exempt the pensioners, beneficiaries of social benefits from the Government and accounts of Minors. Therefore, this is in addition to the already exempted categories under accounts and Basic Savings Bank Deposit Accounts (BSBD).

The Bank has also decided to treat the and urban centres in the same category and the requirement of in centres stands reduced to Rs 3,000.



For non-maintenance of MAB, the charges have also been revised downward ranging from 20% to 50% across all population groups and categories.



The charges at semi-urban and rural centres range from Rs 20 to Rs 40 and at urban and centres from Rs 30 to Rs 50. The revised requirement and charges will become applicable from the month of October 2017.