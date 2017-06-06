SBI to organise farmers' meet on June 8 to understand their credit need

Meeting will be organised at the bank's 15,500 rural and semi-urban branches across India

Ahead of the season, the country's largest lender (SBI) on Tuesday said it will meet nearly 10,000 farmers to understand their and provide



The meeting will be organised at the bank's 15,500 rural and semi-urban branches across the country on June 8.



During the meeting, branches will receive applications for fresh loans as well as for renewal or enhancement of existing loan, the bank said in a statement in Mumbai on Tuesday.



"In view of the upcoming season, we have instructed branches to actively pursue lending to farmers in line with the scale of fixed for various crops," Managing Director (national banking group) Rajnish Kumar, said.



For crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh, the effective is only 4 per cent per annum, if the repayment is made on time, he said.



Last year, the agriculture sector witnessed a growth of 4.1 per cent and the trend is likely to continue.



"As the MeT department has predicted a normal monsoon, we expect credit off-take to be good this season," he added.

Press Trust of India