SBI waives off up to 100% processing fee on car, gold, personal loans

(SBI) has announced waiver of up to 100 percent of processing fee on car loans, personal gold loans and personal loans for the festive season. The public sector lender had previously waived off processing fee on the takeover of home loans.

The bank has waived the entire processing fee on car loans till December 31, 2017 and half of the processing fee on personal gold loans till October 31, 2017. Customers can also avail 50 per cent waiver on processing fee on Xpress Credit, a personal loan offering by the bank, till September 30, 2017.

SBI's retail advances grew at 13.31 per cent year-on-year from Rs 4,32,455 crore as on June 2016 to Rs 4,90,005 crore as on June 2017. The bank’s home loans were Rs 2,48,709 crore in June 2016 as opposed to Rs 2,83,331 crore in the year-ago quarter, showing a year-on-year growth of 13.92 per cent.