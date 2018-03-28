SBI will issue electoral bonds in second phase from April 2 to 10

The government on Wednesday announced the second phase of the Electoral scheme in which the Bonds will be available at notified branches of the (SBI) between April 2 and April 10.

"The (SBI) in the second phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash through its 11 authorised branches from April 2 to April 10, 2018," said a Ministry release.

The SBI main branches in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Jaipur, Chennai, and have been authorised to sell and encash the Bonds.

The would be valid for 15 days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee political party if the is deposited after expiry of the validity period, the Ministry said.

The bonds deposited by a political party in its account will be credited on the same day.

The government notified the Electoral Scheme on January 2 this year. As per the scheme, these may be purchased by a person "who is a citizen of or incorporated or established in India" and can buy them either singly or jointly with other individuals.

Only the political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last to Parliament or the legislative assembly of the state, are eligible to receive the