Scam-hit PNB banks heavily on Bhushan Steel sale for capital boost

Fraud-hit plans to meet capital requirements by writing back provisions after the expected sale of Bhushan Steel, said people familiar with the matter. The lender has set aside more than the mandated money as provisions on its 49 billion rupees ($754 million) exposure to Ltd.’s delinquent account, much of which will be clawed back, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The New Delhi-based bank will also sell some non-core assets, removing any need for the government to increase its 55 billion rupee capital allocation for PNB, they added. ALSO READ: PNB fallout: Centre to crack down on erring auditors via regulatory body has to be sold this year, according to India’s bankruptcy laws, though the timing and price is unclear. The disposal could allow PNB to offset for losses that may arise from a $1.8 billion scam it disclosed this month, the extent of which is eight times the lender’s net profit for 2017, leaving it vulnerable to a ratings downgrade. The extent of any loss to PNB from the fraud is unclear, as is how much it could get from the sale of PNB expects 14 billion rupees from the sale of its headquarters in New Delhi and may also pare its stakes in brokerage PNB Gilts Ltd. and PNB Housing Ltd., the people said. ALSO READ: PNB fraud: Nirav Modi's Rolls Royce, Porsche seized; top 10 developments PNB didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment and Ministry spokesman DS Malik didn’t answer a phone call.

PNB shares were trading 1.9 percent lower as of 2:25 p.m. in Mumbai on Thursday, compared with a 0.4 percent drop each in the broader Bankex index and the main equity gauge.