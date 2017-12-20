JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Number of 'crorepatis' in assessment year 2015-16 grew 23.5% to 59,830
Business Standard

Sebi in talks with govt, RBI to formulate framework for regulating bitcoin

India currently has no regulation for cryptocurrencies

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Sebi
The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)

India's capital market regulator Sebi is in talks with the government and central bank RBI about how to regulate cryptocurrencies, its chairman said on Wednesday.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), plus officials from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), are on a panel tasked with determining the legal oversight for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, Chairman Ajay Tyagi said.

"There has to be a process or law, only then can you take action," Tyagi told reporters on the sidelines of a Confederation of Indian Industry conference in Mumbai.

India currently has no regulation for cryptocurrencies, and like other global policymakers, it is seeking to understand how to supervise a market that many feel is a speculative bubble.

Earlier this month, the RBI said it was concerned about bitcoin. India's central tax authority is also surveying bitcoin exchanges to find out whether it can tax any transactions.
First Published: Wed, December 20 2017. 16:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements