Sebi plans to beef up cyber security, hire advisor to tackle tech glitches

To markets from cyber threats, is looking to further beef up on this front and plans to appoint an advisor for such security and other IT initiatives.



has already asked and other institutions to keep a constant vigil on online threats globally and take lessons to put in place necessary safeguards.



The and Exchange Board of (Sebi) will appoint an advisor for and information technology, who will be responsible for strengthening its regulatory in this space, according to the latest update with the regulator.The advisor would monitor implementation of these regulatory policies across markets and also help enhance capacity building at and various market participants with respect toThe officer would also develop a stress testing mechanism to mitigate risks arising out of cyber attacks while a framework will be put in place for taking correctives and a prudent response in case of such an emergency at the regulator or market participants.The advisor would also observe developments in and security space and prepare inputs for regulatory policy development. The officer would also formulate IT strategy and identify specific initiatives and a 5-year road map.has invited applications from eligible people for the post of Advisor, and Information Technology, who will need at least 10-15 years of experience in cyber security/IT, of IT systems, assessment and implementation of business continuity and disaster recovery programs and development of critical IT systems.The person should have experience at a fairly senior level as head of a large unit of an IT company or an IT unit of a bank, financial institution or market infrastructure institution. The advisor will be appointed on 'contract and part time basis' for three years.Sebi, in May, had set up a four-member panel on to suggest measures to ring fence from such attacks.Last month, the regulator said it will undertake a comprehensive review of technology and systems at all market institutions, including exchanges, to safeguard the marketplace from and technical glitches.had held a meeting with the on July 28 against the backdrop of the recent case of technical glitch at leading bourse NSE, due to which trading had to be halted for over three hours on July 10.