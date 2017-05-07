Shareholders to elect four independent directors of SBI on June 15

Final date for submitting documents is May 24

The country's largest lender has invited applications for appointment of four independent directors to its central board who will be elected by the public shareholders on June 15.



The has been necessitated after the resignation of Sunil Mehta and the expiry of the three-year-term of the three other directors -- Deepak Amin, Sanjiv Malhotra and MD Mallya, the said in a notice.



The term of appointment for the four new directors will be for three years till 2020, and the will be held during the forthcoming general meeting of shareholders on June 15, it said.



"The of directors is being held to fill in the vacancies arising out of the retirement/resignation of the four directors elected by eligible shareholders of the bank, other than the government," it said.



Any shareholder having not less than 5,000 either in his/her name or as first named holder when jointly held, is eligible to contest the



Led by chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya, who is on an extension till September, the central board of comprises four independent directors, two government nominees, one representative from the Reserve and also four of its managing directors.



Nomination form and the format of declaration and undertaking to be submitted by shareholders is available with the secretariat of the chief general managers at all the local head offices and the central board secretariat at the Corporate Centre of the in Mumbai.



The final date for submitting the documents is May 24, the notice said.



If the total number of valid nominations exceed four, there would voting for the at the general meeting.



Any shareholder other than government with over 50 each for a minimum of three months prior to the date of the general meeting will be eligible to vote in the election, the public notice said.

