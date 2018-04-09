CEO Shikha Sharma wants only 7-month term as Axis Bank chief

In an unusual move, Managing Director and CEO wanted her new term to be reduced to seven months from three-year tenure that has been approved by the bank's board.

The board has accepted her request for a shorter seven-month term (from June 1 to December 31, 2018), subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Sharma would be completing her third term as MD and CEO of on May 31.

In a regulatory filing, the said on December 8 last year, the board had decided to reappoint Sharma as the Managing Director and CEO, for a period of three years with effect from June 1, 2018, subject to receipt of requisite approvals.

The re-appointment, however, was yet to get the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"In this connection kindly note that Smt Shikha Sharma, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank has requested the Board to reconsider the period of her re-appointment as the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank to be revised from June 1, 2018 up to December 31, 2018," the bank said.

The filing did not elaborate why Sharma wanted her fourth term to be curtailed to seven months from three years.

The Board, the filing said, has "accepted" her said request, subject to the approval of the

The private sector lender's NPAs jumped by over five-fold in recent financial years. The gross NPAs worth Rs 41.10 billion at the end of March 2015 surged to Rs 212.80 billion at the end of March 2017. During the same period, the lender's net profit halved from Rs 73.57 billion to Rs 36.79 billion.