Shubash Khuntia appointed as Irdai chairman, succeeds TS Vijayan

Shubash Chandra Khuntia, former chief secretary to the Karnataka government, has been appointed as the new of the Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) for three years.

Khuntia replaces former chairman, TS Vijayan, who completed his tenure on February 20. He was among the eight candidates short-listed by the (FSRASC) for the post.

The other prominent candidates included New India Assurance G Srinivasan, Corporation VK Sharma, former Tapan Ray, Badri Singh Bhandari, whole-time director of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, Nilesh Sathe, a current member, and three managing directors of LIC.

On Tuesday, the Department of Personnel and Training, announced Khuntia’s appointment to the post of chairman after the approved of his candidature.

Khuntia hails from Jagatshingpur in Odisha and is a graduate of the 1981 batch of the Indian Administrative Service. Khuntia had been appointed as the chief secretary to the Karnataka government in 2016.