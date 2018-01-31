Silent correction in rupee, even as dollar weakens against major currencies

The US government's move to tacitly root for a weak will have varied implications for India in terms of its attractiveness as a market to foreign investors, and thereby inflows, inflation, exports and imports. The US was already under pressure since November, but last week, endorsed a weaker dollar, stating that it would be favourable for exports from the largest economy of the world. The index, which measures the Greenback’s strength against major currencies, fell below 89, a fresh three-year low on Friday. Predictably, the rose to a three-year high, while the rose to a four month high against the The index hit as low as 88.4380 after Mnuchin's comments against its 52-week high of 102.26. In a year, the fall in index has been more than 11 per cent. On Monday, the recovered some of its strength, but the index is still below 90, while the consensus is that it would fall in the coming days. All currencies, at least those that directly compete with India to attract foreign investment, have strengthened against the in the past six months. Surprisingly, the Indian has remained a laggard in this regard. For example, while the has risen 9.8 per cent in the past six months against the dollar, has strengthened only 0.9 per cent, making it one of the worst performing currencies in emerging markets. That is perhaps a good for the export sector, as the country’s competitiveness edges forward, but considering India is an oil importing country, a strong helps contain inflation. The reason for rupee's relative sluggishness is rising oil prices. However, a correction in an overvalued was long overdue. The (REER) of continued to remain high but should cool down against the trading partners as they strengthen, whereas the remained relatively stable. “While the has strengthened against the dollar, it has actually weakened against euro, pound, and other currencies. Overall, our REER, on a 36-currency basis, has remained at the 118-121 range for a while now,” said Ananth Narayan, a senior currency market observer.

The weakness though, is good for emerging markets, especially India as a weak would bring more foreign funds to India equities and, depending upon the space availability, in debt. In the current fiscal so far, foreign investors have poured in about $19 billion in domestic debt segment, almost exhausting their limits in both government and corporate bonds.

When overseas investors invest in India, they worry about currency depreciation risk which may not be there when is projected to remain weak.

Nigam Arora, a US based fund advisor and author of prominent Arora Report, said, “India is a secular growth story. Domestic growth will continue. If becomes slightly stronger, it will help control inflation in India without raising interest rates. We are advising US investors to look at India after a bounce in index from its three-year low, due to dollar’s oversold condition.” Arora also sees Indian equities to be in overbought condition.

This means, at every correction in Indian equities, and with remaining weak, funds from US should pour into India.

“With Indian currency strengthening or even remaining stable more funds would flow to Indian equities and debt,” said Nirmal Jain, Chairman of

A stable currency in invested market eliminates the risk of currency risk, and if the currency appreciates, the investor gains.

However, the increasing flows, and a stable currency has potentially increased the risk in the financial system as most of the money are unhedged.

“Standalone, we do have a problem of growing unhedged exposures in USDINR. The foreign currency purchases by RBI during this fiscal cannot be accounted by permanent flows of CAD, and in equity - in fact, oil prices have driven our to a five year high this year,” Ananth Narayan said.

“Instead, we have seen substantial carry seeking inflows from in debt, exporter selling, NRE (non-resident external) deposits and speculative positions. These are vulnerable to reversal if we see any global or domestic negative shocks,” Narayan said.

According to Arora, while a weaker is good for US stocks in the short term, as the earnings of the companies go up, the has also been the world’s reserve currency. A lower endangers the reserve currency status. And low will add to inflation which means the US Fed will accelerate raising its rates, which would be a bad for most asset classes worldwide.