Small MFIs in Odisha battle credit crunch

Smaller Institutions (MFIs) in are grappling with as credit from banks and financial institutions has tapered. While the larger across the country are adequately capitalised, the smaller, home-bred institutions in the state have been let down by fund scarcity.

"The state-based smaller face the scarcity of funds, shortage of skilled staff and a dearth of capital to build a quality team. The increase in recent fraudulent chit cases in the sector have made the situation even worse as new clients very often view as Ponzi organisations," said Mohammad Amin, secretary, State Association of Financial Inclusion Institutions (OSAFII).

Currently, there are 20 operating in Odisha- this includes seven with roots in the state. The home-grown are Annapurna Pvt Ltd, Adhikar Pvt Ltd, GU Financial Service Pvt Ltd, Mahashakti Foundation, Sambandh FinServe Pvt Ltd, Swayanshree Mahila Samabaya Samity Ltd and Swayamshree Micro Credit Services. Collectively, all seven of them have been able to cover all the districts in Odisha, reached out to 7,62,241 active clients with a portfolio of Rs 1,054 crore as on March 2017.

However, is still viewed negatively by many especially at the district level, Amin said. Besides this, there is inadequate for the clients and sensitisation for the at the block and district levels. The way forward, Amin said, lies in strengthening relationships with all key financial in the state, promoting responsible finance, coordinating technical assistance for members and and facilitating issue-based policy advocacy at different levels. He spoke at a conclave on 'Financial Inclusion in Odisha' organised by OSAFII.

H R Khan, former deputy governor with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said, “ do provide a niche service in combining the formal and informal economies. But, it remains one of the costliest models of financial inclusion. Profitability is very important for both the lender and the borrower for sustainable operations.”

Total outstanding disbursements by across the country stood at around Rs 46,000 crore. The outstanding portfolio in is Rs 3000 crore.