State Bank of Hyderabad Q3 net loss at Rs 619 crore

(SBH) has reported a net of Rs 619.82 crore for the quarter-ended on December 2016 as compared with a net profit of Rs 185 crore in the corresponding previous year.



This is the second consecutive the bank incurred a net primarily due to higher provisioning requirement.

The bank's net interest income during the under review has fallen as much as 49% to Rs 613.18 crore from Rs 1,202.83 crore in the corresponding previous quarter.

"The operating profit for the nine-month period ended December 2016 was Rs 2,230.79 crore, though higher loan provision of Rs 4,047 crore have resulted in a net of Rs 1,368 crore for the same period," Mani Palvesan, managing director said in a statement.