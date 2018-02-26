State Bank of India in UK set for major restructuring

In a strategic shift, the of (SBI) will undertake a major restructuring of its business in the UK from April and ensure greater protection for depositors, India's largest has said. SBI's UK operations will transform into a subsidiary named of UK Limited from April 1, in compliance with wider ring-fencing of capital requirements by the of England. The move will mean that all of in the UK will fall under a new UK-incorporated banking entity instead of their previous status as overseas branches of the Indian entity. "While there will be no visible change, the brand changes to of UK Limited.

The 12 that we have - seven in and the rest outside - will become branches of UK Ltd. Apart from that, if we look at the day to day, there will be no dislocation," said Sanjiv Chadha, SBI's for UK. He explains that while customers would be able to carry on using their debit cards and other banking facilities as before, the move marks a strategic shift for the with a greater focus on the UK market. "We will be looking to doing more business in the UK, expanding the products that are designed for the UK market," he said. operates seven branches in and five each in Manchester, Birmingham, Wolverhampton, and - all cities with a large concentration of Indian diaspora population. The move follows of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) directing a few years ago to move from their as overseas branches to independent entities in order to protect depositors in the UK from fluctuations in foreign markets. "As a subsidiary, the capital will be ring-fenced and that brings an additional comfort level," said Chadha. He highlighted that the restructuring marked a major endorsement for as a financial capital of the world, despite uncertainties triggered by the 2016 referendum in favour of an exit from the (EU). There are uncertainties over the passporting rights of the UK-based which can at present sell services throughout the 28-member bloc. If the UK and the EU fail to strike a deal on the issue, the UK-based could lose their passporting rights post-Brexit.

