State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank to sell 15 NPAs worth Rs 10.63 bn

Leading public sector lenders (SBI) and (PNB) have put their 15 worth Rs 10.63 billion for sale.

Both the said they will conduct the e-auction on 20th of this month.

has put up a total of 12 accounts with total outstanding of Rs 8.48 billion for sale.

"...we place these accounts for sale to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs)/banks/NBFCs/financial intuitions," said SBI, the country's largest bank.

Of these accounts, Surat-based Garden Silk Mills has the highest outstanding of Rs 2.25 billion, followed by Korba West Power Company (Gurgaon) Rs 1.24 billion, Modern Steels (Chandigarh) Rs 1.22 billion and SNS Starch (Secunderabad) Rs 668 million.

Rest accounts include Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (Rs 649.5 million), Unijules Life Sciences (Rs 592.5 million), Scania Steels & Power (Rs 424.2 million), KSM Spinning Mills (Rs 404.2 million), Modern Dairies (Rs 399.3 million), Asmita Papers (Rs 372.3 million), Forel Labs (Rs 228.6 million) and Jaipur Metal & Electricals (Rs 21.6 million).

The second largest public sector lender will offer three accounts with total outstanding of Rs 2.14 billion for sale to ARCs/NBFCs/ or other financial institutions.

The three accounts are Shree Sidhbali Ispat Ltd (Meerut) with non-performing loans of (Rs 1.65 billion), Sri Guruprabha Power Ltd (Chennai) Rs 315.2 million and Dharamnath Investment (Mumbai) Rs 176.3 million.

All the 21 public sector had gross bad loans of over Rs 7.33 trillion as on December 31, 2017. Of this, the had the highest share of Rs 2.01 trillion followed by Rs 552 billion, IDBI Bank Rs 445 billion, Union Bank of India Rs 380 billion, among others.