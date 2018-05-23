State Bank of India set to sell stake in insurance arm soon

on Tuesday said the lender is looking to in some of its subsidiaries over the next two years.



“All our subsidiaries have done exceedingly well. They hold large value which is waiting to be unlocked. We have plans to unlock that potential in the current as well as in the next year,” Kumar said.



The bank is planning to sell its stake in General Insurance, Card and Capital Market, he said.



Last year, the lender had listed its life insurance arm, SBI Life Insurance.



Kumar said the bank is looking to bring in a partner for SBI Capital Markets (SBI Caps).



“This year we will be looking at bringing in a partner for SBI Caps. We will be shedding around 24-49 per cent stake,” he said.



The bank is in the process of merging the project advisory business of SBI Caps with the bank.



“There was lot of duplication of project business of SBI and SBI Caps. The intent is to eliminate that duplication. We are looking at SBI Caps as a pure investment bank,” Kumar said.



SBI's managing director (risk, IT and subsidiaries), Dinesh Khara, said the bank is looking at selling around 3-5 per cent stake in this year.



“We have to look at what value we get at that time,” he said.



In FY20, Khara said the bank will look to list its credit card company, SBI Card.