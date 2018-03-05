Street signs: PNB Housing closes gap with PNB, BSE shares fall, and more

The plunge in share prices of Punjab National Bank (PNB) following the Rs 127-billion fraud has narrowed the market capitalisation gap between the lender and its housing arm. Currently, Housing, in which owns 33 per cent stake, is valued at Rs 201 billion. On the other hand, is valued at Rs 245 billion. Interestingly, the value of PNB’s holdings in its two listed arms – Housing and Gilts – is Rs 72 billion, which is 30 per cent of the state-owned lender’s market capitalisation. Pavan Burugula Close shave with jewellery firm loan The valuation of a diamond is a tricky business. And a private sector bank realised it recently when a jeweller approached it for a loan and offered an equal value of diamonds as collateral. However, when the bank sent it for independent valuation, it turned out that the diamonds were worth just 10 per cent of the quoted value.

But the jeweller argued that the value of diamond was correct, according to his books. The bank manager refused to sanction the loan unless more loan-worthy collateral was given.