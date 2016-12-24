Two Kotak Mahindra Bank customers arrested

Two persons were arrested by the of the for depositing black money worth Rs 34 crore at a branch in New Delhi. A spokesperson said, “With reference to the said accounts, the bank has on record all necessary KYC documents, including PAN card. The bank on its own, on observing the nature of transactions in these accounts, proactively filed a report with Financial Intelligence Unit for further investigations well in time.” On subsequent investigation by the Income Tax authorities, the bank, according to their instructions, had deposited the entire amount that was credited with these accounts with the Income Tax department. The spokesperson also said, “The bank confirms that it has a robust system of regularly and proactively filing necessary reports with the statutory authorities as prescribed by them, which include these accounts.”