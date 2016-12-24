TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

American reinsurer RGA gets final nod from IRDAI to open branch in India
Business Standard

Two Kotak Mahindra Bank customers arrested

The bank on its own filed a report with FIU for the investigations

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Two persons were arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police for depositing black money worth Rs 34 crore at a Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi. A Kotak Mahindra Bank spokesperson said, “With reference to the said accounts, the bank has on record all necessary KYC documents, including PAN card. The bank on its own, on observing the nature of transactions in these accounts, proactively filed a report with Financial Intelligence Unit for further investigations well in time.” On subsequent investigation by the Income Tax authorities, the bank, according to their instructions, had deposited the entire amount that was credited with these accounts with the Income Tax department. The spokesperson also said, “The bank confirms that it has a robust system of regularly and proactively filing necessary reports with the statutory authorities as prescribed by them, which include these accounts.”

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Two Kotak Mahindra Bank customers arrested

The bank on its own filed a report with FIU for the investigations

Two persons were arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police for depositing black money worth Rs 34 crore at a Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi
Two persons were arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police for depositing black money worth Rs 34 crore at a Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi. A Kotak Mahindra Bank spokesperson said, “With reference to the said accounts, the bank has on record all necessary KYC documents, including PAN card. The bank on its own, on observing the nature of transactions in these accounts, proactively filed a report with Financial Intelligence Unit for further investigations well in time.” On subsequent investigation by the Income Tax authorities, the bank, according to their instructions, had deposited the entire amount that was credited with these accounts with the Income Tax department. The spokesperson also said, “The bank confirms that it has a robust system of regularly and proactively filing necessary reports with the statutory authorities as prescribed by them, which include these accounts.”

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Two Kotak Mahindra Bank customers arrested

The bank on its own filed a report with FIU for the investigations

Two persons were arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police for depositing black money worth Rs 34 crore at a Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi. A Kotak Mahindra Bank spokesperson said, “With reference to the said accounts, the bank has on record all necessary KYC documents, including PAN card. The bank on its own, on observing the nature of transactions in these accounts, proactively filed a report with Financial Intelligence Unit for further investigations well in time.” On subsequent investigation by the Income Tax authorities, the bank, according to their instructions, had deposited the entire amount that was credited with these accounts with the Income Tax department. The spokesperson also said, “The bank confirms that it has a robust system of regularly and proactively filing necessary reports with the statutory authorities as prescribed by them, which include these accounts.”

image
Business Standard
177 22