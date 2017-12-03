Two-thirds of Indians are yet to buy a house, says HDFC's Keki Mistry

Things have been slow for the real estate market in the past few years, but India’s leading home finance lender Housing Development Finance Corporation’s (HDFC) numbers don’t reflect this stress. Keki Mistry, vice chairman and CEO, HDFC tells Joydeep Ghosh and Chirag Madia that unlike some other players it never went for excesses and never took unreasonable risks.

Edited excerpts: Is the real estate market turning around? It is very difficult to generalise. There are pockets such as Delhi NCR where there is some stress, but if you look at the rest of ...