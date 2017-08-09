TRENDING ON BS
Union Bank of India set to raise Rs 2,000 crore

The PSB stock closed 0.53% down at Rs 141.75 on the BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters

Union Bank of India today said it will raise Rs 2,000 crore through various instruments, including rights issue and private placement.

The state-owned lender's committee of directors at its meeting today approved the capital raising issue.


"The committee... Has resolved and approved raising of equity capital through public issue (follow-on public offer) and/or rights issue and/or private placement, including qualified institutional placement for an amount of up to Rs 2,000 crore in first tranche during 2017-18," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The stock today closed 0.53 per cent down at Rs 141.75 on the BSE.

