Videocon Industries turns NPA for Dena Bank

The total exposure of lenders to the electronic goods maker is pegged at Rs 45,000 crore

The total exposure of lenders to the electronic goods maker is pegged at Rs 45,000 crore

With the default on payments, has declared Industries account as non-performing asset (NPA) in the fourth quarter ended March 2017.



The total exposure of lenders to the electronic goods maker is pegged at Rs 45,000 crore. Venugopal Dhoot, chairman, group, did not respond to repeated calls made. The Mumbai-based took a hit of about Rs 120 crore in the form of provisions (about Rs 90 crore) and reversal of interest income (Rs 28-30 crore) in the fourth quarter, officials said.



Two officials with other public sector said it is just a matter of time (some quarters) that all lenders would treat it as bad loan.



Abhijit Lele