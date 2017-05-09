Vijaya Bank's Q4 net profit rises three-fold to Rs 204 cr

State-run on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 204 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2016-17, registering a whopping 187 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump from Rs 71 crore in the like period a year ago.

In a regulatory filing in the BSE, the city-based said net profit for the fiscal 2016-17 shot up 97 per cent YoY to Rs 751 crore from Rs 382 crore in the previous fiscal year 2015-16.

Operating profit for the quarter under review (Q4) also zoomed 129 per cent YoY to Rs 703 crore from Rs 314 crore in the same period a year ago and 56 per cent YoY for the fiscal 2017 to Rs 2,421 crore from Rs 1,549 crore, said the filing.

Total income for Q4, however, increased 8.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,505 crore from Rs 3,229 crore in the corresponding period a year ago and 8.3 per cent YoY for the fiscal 2017 to Rs 14,031 crore from Rs 12,957 crore in FY 2016.

"Interest earned for Q4 grew 3.4 per cent YoY to Rs 3,055 crore from Rs 2,956 crore in the same period a year ago and 2.4 per cent YoY for the fiscal 2017 to Rs 12,380 crore from Rs 12,084 crore in FY 2016," it said.