Viral Acharya takes charge as RBI deputy governor

He is appointed for a three-year term and will be in charge of monetary policy department

Anup Roy  |  Mumbai 

Viral Acharya, RBI
Viral Acharya, new deputy governor of RBI. Photo: Twitter (@DDNewsLive)

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new deputy governor Viral Acharya took charge on Monday for a three-year term, in charge of monetary policy department.

Consequently, the central bank reallocated portfolios of other deputy governors, taking away some departments from all three deputy governors. The monetary policy department, economic policy and research departments were earlier with R Gandhi, whose term comes to an end this month.

Viral Acharya will be handling eight departments. Apart from the monetary policy and economic research departments, he would be in charge of corporate strategy and budget department, department of corporate services, department of statistics & information management, financial markets operations department, financial markets regulation department and international department.

A search committee has been appointed to appoint a deputy governor. Traditionally, the position is open for internal candidates. Gandhi is eligible for a re-appointment, but for another year as a deputy governor can be appointed up to the age of 62. 

