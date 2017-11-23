We need a transparent way of defining a wilful defaulter: K C Chakrabarty

-
ALSO READIn a first, NCLT allows Synergies Dooray merger with subsidiary under IBC Edelweiss ARC moves NCLAT against Synergies Dooray The curious case of Synergies Dooray & its implications on insolvency code Bank promoters' backdoor entry worry on bankruptcy Educomp Solutions' lenders might go for haircut
-
K C Chakrabarty, former Reserve Bank of India deputy governor, to Anup Roy on issues in the new bakruptcy law and rules. Edited excerpts:
The new ordinance gives scope for existing promoters to bid in a resolution process. Is that good or bad?
Earlier, it was that existing promoters cannot bid. Now, the ordinance says the promoters can bid, if they meet certain conditions. Two things here -- if someone is a defaulter, he cannot go for additional finance. So, how will he utilise the facility? He has to make the account a standard one, by paying out the overdue. This is a fair chance to the promoter.
Why so?
In many cases, when the customer is in difficulty, the bank does not give him any concession so long as the account is standard. You cannot take any haircut in a standard asset in our system. Now that you are taking a haircut in a market-related environment and same people are bidding, the promoter would say, had this concession been given to me earlier, I would have continued the account as standard. I am now making my account standard, so that I can be eligible for that discount. To that extent, it is fair.
How does the bank benefit in this?
Banks enter into restructuring to make the accounts standard. The amendments are good for the banker because he is getting some money and the promoter is also bidding for the same discount like anybody else. Over a period of time, a culture will develop where the bankers will be helping the borrowers who are good. When you feel the existing interest burden is too high for the promoter to bear, you give him some discount. However, it should be highlighted that for lower and middle level borrowers, the bank does not want to give any discount. In fact, banks want to sell the standard asset in premia; only NPAs (non-performing assets) they sell at a discount.
The ordinance bars wilful defaulters.
I have a reservation with that phrase. Worldwide, there is no definition of this term. There is a lack of transparency… if I don’t want to give an opportunity, I will declare a borrower in NPA as a wilful defaulter. We must have a transparent system of defining what is a wilful default. Even fraud is not defined properly in our system. These need to be defined in a very transparent manner; otherwise, ambiguity will continue.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU