We've been scratching only the surface in India: Ramaswamy Venkatachalam

Before Bandhan, we had worked with Mahila Bank, where we had executed the entire banking and payments platform. So, it was logical that would benefit from a player like us, who would provide a full set of solutions as a technology partner, not just as a system integrator. The bank has a huge scale. It was launched with 500 branches.

We have tied up with small finance on two dimensions. One is total enterprise outsourcing, similar to Bandhan, where they have outsourced the entire technology platform. Second, on verticals such as the payments system. So some have opted for an outsourced model, while others are buying the software in the licence model. For four proposed banks, we are providing full technological support.

You have secured contracts with five small finance banks. What kind of support will you be providing them?

In 2014, after US-based banking technology provider FIS secured a contract to provide technology support to banking services at Bandhan Bank, it had limited exposure to challenges in the rural banking sector. Cut to 2017, FIS has signed agreements with five of 10 proposed small finance for technological support. In an interview with Namrata Acharya, Ramaswamy Venkatachalam , managing director, India and South Asia, FIS, outlines the company’s evolving strategies. Edited excerpts:

How has your business been growing in India?

India is a top strategic market for FIS. It has been one of the fastest growing geographies for us for the past five years. We continue to invest here and grow.

What are your plans for India?

Initially, we were seen as payments services provider, that too in a very narrow domain of switching and ATM. Now we have a much broader horizon. Globally, we have over 250 to 300 products in our catalogue, exclusively catering to the banking sector. We are present in over 130 countries, we have more than 20,000 as customers. We are only scratching the surface as far as India is concerned. Last year we acquired Sunguard, which brought in a very strong product suite in treasury, capital markets, asset management, and insurance. It is complementary to our strong retail banking capability. India is a nascent market, and we will be introducing many products, especially on the payments side, including payment gateways, merchant acquisition system, fraud detection, treasury system. We are also opening a financial inclusion lab in soon.

What are the challenges in rural areas?

About two to three years ago, we had very little idea of the kind of challenges we would face in rural India. Now in 2017, having seen Bandhan, which is one of those unique cases where they have thousands of hand-held devices working in remote places, we have gained a lot of experience. Over a period of time, we figured out ways of making some of the technology work in remote areas. We have gained hard experience, and now we feel much more confident about rural India.

What problems do you face in small finance banks?

Small finance are scheduled commercial but they are operating in certain geographies where they require a little more attention to the finer details. For example, in Kerala, we need a system to handle remittances. In states like Bihar and UP, requirements are different. We are executing five projects in parallel. Many of them will be going live in a few weeks or months from now.

Will you be introducing any products from stable in India?

We are putting assets into India, in aspects like treasury, on risk management framework. In SFBs and larger market they are being introduced. Large world standard reconciliation solutions are also being introduced in India.

What kind of competition do you face in India?

Most of the players tend to be system integrators. Rarely we find a competitor who is the creator of a software as well as your partner and runs it for you for six to seven years. The only reason we do it because that is our business model and we have done it for close to fifty years in the US.