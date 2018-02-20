Who is being protected in PNB fraud case: Letter to BS

The letters of undertaking (LoU), letters of credit and guarantees are credit facilities extended by that fall under the head of Non-Fund Based (NFB) limits. An NFB limit is like a rock on a slope possessing potential energy. The moment it rolls down that potential energy translates to kinetic energy. With NFB limits, the moment the goods arrive and the document “crystallises” it automatically becomes a fund-based liability and the NFB issuing bank is under obligation to retire the documents. That is why before an NFB limit is sanctioned it is necessary to have the fund-based facility in place. If the import is of raw material then sufficient drawing power in working capital limits must be created and a lien marked.

Or a fresh limit sanctioned solely for the purpose of import. In case of machinery, the necessary term facilities must be sanctioned and kept ready. This is the ABC of NFBs.