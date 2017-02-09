Worst not over for banking stocks; treasury gains party ends for banks

The RBI’s hawkish stance while announcing the sixth bimonthly surprised investors in both equity as well as In fact, yields on the 10-year government security bond surged 31 basis points to 6.74 on Wednesday.

The central bank's hawkish stance indicates that the rate easing cycle is largely done with. This means that as against a sharp over 100 basis points drop witnessed in yields in the past one year, bond yields are likely to remain a lot more stable with marginal upward bias as well. This is bad news for given that lower yields boosted the treasury incomes of most meaningfully in the past few quarters.

Amid falling net interest income, escalated provisioning for bad and doubtful loans as well as weak margins, treasury income was the only support to banks’ earnings in recent quarters. Firming up of bond yields means that large part of the jump in treasury income is behind.

Suresh Ganapathy, Banking analyst, Macquarie Capital, says, “Last year was exceptionally good for in terms of treasury profits with bond yields heading south. Given RBI’s neutral stance this trend is unlikely to continue from here on.”

In such a scenario, investors should note that the pressure on earnings will only intensify from here on. This is particularly true for large corporate both in the private and public sectors.

Additionally, the stalemate in credit demand particularly from the corporate segment just does not seem to be ending and could continue to weigh on banks’ loan growth. Given the slowing economic growth, resolution of the huge pile of bad loans sitting on banks’ books too is likely to be a very slow and gradual process.

In this backdrop, it is not surprising that most experts believe that worst is not over for banking stocks just as yet. While quality names with good operating profit and return ratios could hold on to their current valuations, stocks of most public sector could continue to be under pressure.