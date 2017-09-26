YES Bank awaits board's approval to raise Rs 20k cr via bonds

Private sector lender Yes Bank
on Tuesday said the capital raising committee of the bank will take up the proposal this week to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore by issuing bonds.
The bank said the bonds
of various nature can be issued both in Indian or foreign currency.
"The capital raising committee of the board would consider the proposal to raise funds by issuing debt securities
on private placement basis, including the term of the issue in the nature of Basel III tier-II bonds
on or after September 29," the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Further, Yes Bank
said it has necessary approvals from the board of directors and shareholders
to borrow/raise funds in India/foreign currency up to Rs 20,000 crore via debt securities, including but not limited to non-convertible debentures.
Among the types of instruments, the bank may issue medium-term notes (a form on debt securities), bonds
(including bonds
forming part of tier-I/II capital as per Basel III capital norms), as well as long-term infrastructure bonds
or any other securities that are allowed to be raised.
Without giving any time-frame, Yes Bank
said the money will be raised in one or more tranches through private placement.
Stock of the bank closed 0.22 per cent up at Rs 360.35 on BSE
on Tuesday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU