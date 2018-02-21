Yes Bank gets committee nod for raising Rs 30 billion via Basel-III bonds

Private sector lender today said its capital-raising committee has approved issue of Rs 30 billion Basel III compliant tier 2 bonds. "The capital raising committee of the board of the bank...has approved the issue of rated, listed, non-convertible, redeemable, unsecured, Basel III compliant tier 2 bonds, in the nature of debentures, of Rs 1 million each aggregating to Rs 30 billion," said in a BSE filing. In June last year, received its shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 200 billion in debt instruments through various routes in one or more tranches. The scrip was trading 0.87 per cent lower at Rs 306.60 per share on BSE.