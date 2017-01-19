Yes Bank profit rises 31% to Rs 882.6 crore in Q3 of 2016

The private sector lender had reported a net profit of Rs 675.74 crore in 2015-16

The private sector lender had reported a net profit of Rs 675.74 crore in 2015-16

on Thursday posted a 30.6 per cent rise in at Rs 882.63 crore for the third quarter ended December 2016, on lower provisions for bad and higher interest income.



The private sector lender had reported a of Rs 675.74 crore for the same quarter of the previous fiscal 2015-16.



"Total income has increased to Rs 5,229.96 crore for the quarter ended December 2016, from Rs 4,122.12 crore for the same quarter a year ago," said in a regulatory filing.



It said that it earned interest of Rs 4,231.61 crore during the December quarter of current fiscal, up 25.3 per cent from Rs 3,376.05 crore in the corresponding October-December quarter of 2015-16.



Also, the bank's provisions (other than expense) and contingencies came down to Rs 115.38 crore for the quarter, against Rs 147.94 crore for the same period of previous fiscal.



Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 0.85 per cent of gross advances as on December 31, 2016, slightly up from 0.66 per cent a year ago.



Net NPAs were at 0.29 per cent of net advances disbursed as on December 31, 2016, against 0.22 per cent.



In absolute value, gross NPAs rose to Rs 1,005.85 crore from Rs 558.57 crore. While, net NPAs of the bank were at Rs 342.45 crore, up from Rs 187.16 crore.



Shares of were trading 0.02 per cent lower at Rs 1,346.05 on BSE.

Press Trust of India