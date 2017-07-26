YES Bank Q1 net up 32% at Rs 966 cr as gross bad loan ratio falls

-
-
YES Bank
The country's fifth-biggest private-sector lender by assets said on Wednesday.
Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-based bank to report a net profit of Rs 956 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 0.97 per cent at the end of June in the financial year (FY) 2017-18 from 1.52 per cent at the end of March in FY17.
YES Bank shares were trading 3 per cent higher after the results in Sensex that was up 0.36 per cent.
