Yes Bank sets up MTN programme to raise $1 bn

Private sector lender on Saturday said it has established a to raise $1 billion (over 6,400 crore) by issuing securities on private placement basis.



"...The has, on December 22, 2017, established a for an amount of $1 billion, in order to enable the to issue instruments in the international capital markets, to eligible investors, from time to time, in one or more tranches and/or series," said in a regulatory filing.



On November 29, the Capital Raising Committee of the board of the had approved its proposal to set up theThe can raise money, in Indian or foreign currency through various means, including the issuance of securities such as non-convertible debentures, MTNs, tier I/II bonds, as well as long-term infrastructure bonds.As per the approval from its board of directors and shareholders, the has permission to raise funds up to Rs 20,000 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis from time to time.