YES Bank slumps after bad loans rise

Shares of slumped 7.4 per cent after investors took fright at revised figures which were four times higher than those previously reported by the Mumbai-based lender.

Earlier this week, the (RBI) had fined YES Bank, controlled by billionaire Rana Kapoor, for under-reporting its bad loans in audited results for the year to March 31. The bank also underestimated its soured loans in the preceding two fiscal years, according to previous filings.

“The level of divergence between that the bank has been reporting for the last three years and what the regulator found in its assessments has been scary,” said Diksha Gera, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst in Singapore.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were Rs 8,370 crore in the year to March 31, compared with the bank’s previously reported figure of Rs 2,020 crore.

does not expect any further divergence between its reported ratios and the central bank’s assessment, Kapoor had said. Net income rose 25 per cent to Rs 1,000 crore in the September quarter, according to an exchange filing.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch cut its earnings estimates by five per cent and price target to Rs 475, from Rs 500 previously.