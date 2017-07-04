Yields shoot up on RBI's open market sale plan

Yields
on 10-year government bonds jumped 11 basis points on Monday, after the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) announced late on Friday its bond purchase plans from the secondary market.
The announcement came as a surprise for the market, as traders were expecting any such move to come only by August. But observers say it shows the RBI
is keen on maintaining interest rate parity between the US yields
and local yields, so that inflows remain unaffected.
The sharp rise in yields
in the US led to a prompt response from the RBI, which announced open market operation (OMO) for sale of government bonds up to Rs 10,000 crore. The benchmark 10-year US yields
had swung to 2.31 per cent by mid-day trading on Friday. Its Monday’s closing was at 2.14 per cent.
According to bond traders, the move was done knowing fully well that domestic yields
would spike.
“Ample liquidity is likely to intensify in July and August due to seasonality. This, along with a sharp bounce back in global yields, might have prompted the RBI
to announce OMO sales,” said Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director at India Ratings and Research.
The yields
on the 10-year bond rose 6.62 per cent in intra-day trade, but closed at 6.55 per cent. On Friday, the bonds had closed at 6.51 per cent. In the near term, smooth implementation of the goods and services tax might take precedence over global factors for bonds.
Notwithstanding the uptick in rates, the private corporate sector is warming up to the bond market.
According to a Thomson Reuters review of the debt capital market, primary bond offerings from local issuers totalled $36.5 billion in the first half of 2017, up 57.1 per cent from the year-ago period. This is the highest in a first-half period since 2013 in terms of proceeds.
Rupee hits over 1-month low
The rupee on Monday plummeted by 30 paise to close at an over one-month low of 64.88 against the US dollar due to fresh demand for the American currency from importers. This is the lowest close for the home currency since May 23, when it had ended at 64.89 against the US dollar. The implementation of the goods and services tax too spelt worries that the new indirect tax regime could bring some renewed upturn in inflation and may impact the economic growth, a forex dealer commented. PTI
