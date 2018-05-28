By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Consumer sentiment, unemployment shoot up sharply in week ended May 27
In the week ended May 27, consumer sentiment rose to 100.70 from 95.77 the previous week; unemployment rate declined to 6.34% from 5.72% during the same period, according to CMIE data
CMIE Last Updated at May 28, 2018 21:42 IST
http://mybs.in/2Vn0inW
First Published: Mon, May 28 2018. 23:59 IST