Estimated Potential of Tidal Energy in is about 8000MW: Shri R.K. Singh





Minister of State (IC) for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri Raj Kumar Singh, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today, informed that as per a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, in association with CRISIL (Credit Rating Information Services of Limited) Risk and Infrastructure Solutions Limited, there is an estimated potential of about 8000 MW of tidal energy, with 7000 MW in the Gulf of Kambhat, 1200 MW in the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat, and about 100 MW in the Gangetic delta in Sunderbans in West Bengal.

The report is titled “Study on Tidal & Waves Energy in India: Survey on the Potential & Proposition of a Roadmap” and is available at the website www.ireda.gov.in, the Minister added.

Shri Singh also informed that tidal energy cannot be presently harnessed on commercial basis due to high capital cost ranging from Rs. 30 crores to 60 crores per MW.