Financial Assistance to the family of Late Ms. Nitisha Negi,





Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports (Independents Charge) Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore has sanctioned ex-gratia assistance of Rs. 5.00 lakh (Five Lakh) from scheme of ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons’, to the family of Late Ms. Nitisha Negi, teenage who died in Australia due to drowing at Glenelg beach in Adelaide (Australia) on 10th September, 2017.

The Scheme of ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons’ provides a lump sum ex-gratia financial assistance, not exceeding Rs. 5.00 lakh in each case to families of deceased outstanding sportspersons. The main objective of the scheme is to provide suitable assistance to outstanding sportspersons living in indigent circumstances/injured during the period of their training for competitions and to administrator and apply the funds to promote the welfare of the sportspersons and their dependents in indigent circumstances.