Funds for Awareness Campaign on Mental Health

The Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities are an integral part of the NMHP to generate awareness among masses towards mental illness. During the year 2017-18 an amount of Rs. 75 lakhs has been allocated for various Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities under the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP). At the District level, funds upto Rs. 4 lakh are provided to each District under the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) under the Non-communicable Diseases Flexible-pool of National Health Mission for IEC and awareness generation activities in the community, schools, workplaces with community involvement Under the DMHP various IEC activities such as awareness messages in local newspapers and radio, street plays, wall paintings etc. are undertaken by the States/UTs.

The Government has not mandated colleges /schools and educational institutions to provide Psychological Counsellors. However, to address the burden of mental disorders, the Government of India is implementing the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) since 1982. The Government is supporting implementation of the DMHP under NMHP in 517 districts of the country for detection, management and treatment of mental disorders/illness, the services include additional components like suicide prevention services, work place stress management, life skills training, counselling in schools and colleges and IEC activities for generation of awareness and removal of stigma associated with Mental Illness.

The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Smt Anupriya Patel stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha here today.