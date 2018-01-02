King and Queen of Lesotho call on the President







His Majesty King Letsie III and Her Majesty Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso of Lesotho, called on the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (January 2, 2018).



Welcoming the King and Queen to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that India and Lesotho share close and cordial ties. India cherishes its partnership with Lesotho. India is strongly committed to its developmental partnership with Lesotho. We have established an IT Center in Lesotho and look forward to its success in training and skilling youth.



The President said that India has extended an LOC for setting up a vocational training centre at Maseru to train women and youth of Lesotho. He noted that Indias capacity building partnership with Lesotho under the ITEC programmes and ICCR scholarship scheme is progressing well.



The President appreciated Lesotho for its continuous support to Indias candidature in multilateral bodies. He specially thanked Lesotho for its support to Dr Neeru Chadha at ITLOS, Judge Dalveer Bhandari at the ICJ and for Indias re-election to the executive board of UNESCO.



