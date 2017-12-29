Online Quiz Competition on Gallantry Awards

In order to inculcate spirit of nationalism and patriotic feeling among youth and masses, an (Param Vir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra) will be conducted by in coordination with MyGov.in from 1-10 January 2018. Questions for the quiz will be primarily based on the information available in respect of the gallantry awards and awardees on online portal www.gallantryawards.gov.in - launched on the 15 August 2017. Salient features of the quiz are as under:

Online quiz on gallantry awards will be conducted by the MyGov at https://quiz.mygov.in during the span of 10 days from 1-10 January, 2018.

It will be bilingual i.e., in Hindi and English.

It will be conducted under two categories i.e., one below 18 years of age and another 18 years and above.

There will be five prizes in each category i.e., 1st, 2nd, 3rd and two consolation prizes. Winners of the quiz will be awarded cash prizes along with trophy in both the categories as under:

o 1st Prize Rs. 1,00,000/-

o 2nd Prize Rs. 75,000/-

o 3rd Prize Rs. 50,000/-

o Consolation Prize (Two Nos.) Rs. 15,000/- each

Winners of the quiz will be felicitated during the Republic Day Celebrations - 2018. They will be invited to witness the Republic Day Parade on 26 January and Beating Retreat on 28 January. Arrangements for the stay and transportation of the winners from outside Delhi for five days [25 January (Arrival in Delhi) to 29 January (Departure from Delhi)] will be made by the Government. They will be provided 3rd AC rail ticket (including Rajdhani/Shatabdi Express) for to and fro journey or reimbursed this amount. In case of winners in the category below 18 years, arrangements for hospitality of one guardian will also be made. Further, in case of female winners, arrangements for the hospitality of one companion will also be made.

