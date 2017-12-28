Phased Implementation Plan for installation of Flue Gas De-Sulphurization (FGD) and other emission control equipment prepared by Ministry of Power: Shri R.K. Singh



Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) issued directions to Thermal Power Plants to ensure compliance as per the plan





Minister of State (IC) for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri Raj Kumar Singh, in a written reply to a question on steps taken to implement new norms on Sulphur Dioxide emission limits in coal fired power units, in Lok Sabha today informed that to ensure uninterrupted power supply position in the country, a phased implementation plan for installation of Flue Gas De-Sulphurization (FGD) and other emission control equipment was prepared by and submitted to Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) on 30.06.2017.



Based on the discussions with MoEF&CC, a revised phased implementation plan (to be implemented before 2022) for installation of Flue Gas De-Sulphurization (FGD) in plants for a capacity of 1,61,402 MW (414 Units) and upgradation of Electrostatic Precipitator in plants for a capacity of 64,525 MW (222 units) was prepared by Central Electricity Authority in consultation with the stakeholders and was forwarded to MoEF&CC on 13.10.2017. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued directions on 11.12.2017 to Thermal Power Plants to ensure compliance as per the revised plan submitted by Ministry of Power, Shri Singh informed.



Further, the Minister said that the CPCB has informed that the plants which do not have space for setting up of FGD systems, are to explore alternate technologies such as dry sorbent injection or use of low sulphur coal to comply with the new norms.



