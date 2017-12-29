PM expresses pain over the loss of lives due to fire in Mumbai
Delhi
Last Updated at December 29, 2017 12:20 IST
PM expresses pain over the loss of lives due to fire in Mumbai
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed pain over the loss of lives due to the fire in Mumbai.
Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly", the Prime Minister said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 12:20 IST