Business Standard

PM expresses pain over the loss of lives due to fire in Mumbai

Delhi 

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed pain over the loss of lives due to the fire in Mumbai.

Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly", the Prime Minister said.

First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 12:20 IST

