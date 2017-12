PM pays tributes to Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya on his Jayanti





The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has paid his tributes to Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya on his Jayanti.



Remembering Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on his Jayanti. His impact on India's history is strong and unforgettable. His efforts to further education and a spirit of patriotism will always be remembered", the Prime Minister said.