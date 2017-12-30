PM to address two video conferences on 31st December and 1st January





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, will address two important video conferences on 31st December and 1st January.

On 31st December, the Prime Minister will deliver the inaugural address, via video conference, for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations, at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, Kerala. Sivagiri is the holy abode of one of the great saints and social reformers of India, Sree Narayan Guru.

On 1st January, 2018, the Prime Minister will address, via video conference, the curtain raiser ceremony of the commemoration of Prof. S.N. Boses 125th birth anniversary, at Kolkata. Prof. Satyendra Nath Bose was an Indian physicist, best known for his work on quantum mechanics, providing the foundation for BoseEinstein statistics. The class of particles that obey BoseEinstein statistics, has been named Bosons, after Prof. Bose.