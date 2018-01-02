Raksha Mantri clears two procurement proposals

Raksha Mantri Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman cleared two procurement proposals here today.

The first proposal is related to procurement of 240 bombs, at a cost of Rs. 1254 cr. from M/s JSC Rosonboron Exports, Russia. These bombs, which fall under the category of Precision Guided Munitions, are used by Indian Air Force (IAF). This procurement will address the deficiency of Precision Guided Munitions in the IAF arsenal, besides enhancing the offensive capabilities of the IAF.

The second proposal pertained to procurement of 131 Barak Missiles and associated equipment, under option clause from M/s Rafeal Advance Defence Systems Ltd., Israel, at a cost of Rs. 460 cr. These missiles are surface to air missiles designed to be used as a ship-borne anti-missile defence system against anti-ship missiles.

N. Ao/SAN